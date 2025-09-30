Former Dynamos skipper and rock-solid defender Angirayi Chapo has died.

Affectionately nicknamed “The Durawall” during his playing days, Chapo died on Tuesday at his Mufakose residence.

Another Dynamos legend, Memory Mucherahowa confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “My Captain Angirai Chapo is Nomore. RIP Skipper.”

Chapo was a towering figure in Dynamos’ solid defensive department, which also included goalkeeper Peter Fanuel, Francis Shonhayi, Henry Chari, and Stanley Chirambadare.

His commanding presence and fearless approach made him one of the most respected defenders in local football.