Former Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa who is now linked to Simba Bhora has been elected the new chairperson of the Premier Soccer League.

The elections, which were conducted this morning in strict accordance with the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), are expected to usher in a new era of leadership in both leagues.

The PSL elections saw the appointment of a five-member board comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members. The ZWSL, on the other hand, will elect a new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.

The former Dynamos chairman Mupfurutsa, contested the top post alongside Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds, Dumisani Sisale of FC Platinum, and Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum.

Each candidate brought a wealth of experience and a distinct vision for the future of Zimbabwean football.

Newly elected PSL leadership:

Isaiah Mupfurutsa: Chairman

Kenneth Mhlophe: Vice Chairman

Moses Maunganidze: Emergency Committee Member

Oscah Nduwure: Emergency Committee Member.