President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Isaac Moyo as Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya in a Government Gazette.

Moyo, who retired as spy chief in 2024, replaces Lovemore Mazemo.

The same Gazette also confirmed new diplomatic deployments, with Patrick Ronald Mutasa heading to Cuba and Mazemo posted to South Africa to replace David Douglas Hamadziripi who is moving to Washington as ambassador to the United States.

Moyo, a career diplomat before leading the CIO, previously served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho.

Zimlive