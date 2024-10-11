Former Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) Director General who is also a retired army general Happyton Bonyongwe has written his autobiography.

Titled One Among Many, Bonyongwe’s book looks at his contribution to the Zimbabwean story.

However, commenting on the book political analyst Majaira Jairosi says there nothing much to expect out of it.

“He signed a secrecy oath, most of what these people write is fiction & lies because they are not at liberty to say the truth.

“Unless if one likes fiction then yes you can buy the book, otherwise it is a waste of time,” he says.

The launch was attended by retired senior military personnel among them General Constantino Chiwenga (Chinenge), Lt. General Engelbert Rugeje, and General Gibson Mashingaidze (Tangaimaona povo).

