The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Buhera District Council CEO, Emily Chibvongodze for alleged corruption.

Chibvongodze and the local authority’s head of procurement, Torai Mudyiwa were picked up by Police at around 4pm yesterday & were detained.

They are expected to appear in court today.

This comes after the presidency declared war on corruption.

While President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa stands accused of dining with corrupt individuals, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga determined to see to it that those with such tendencies face the law.

Zwnews