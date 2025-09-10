Detectives from the minerals unit, Harare has arrested a foreign national, Fan Luping (39) in connection with a case of possessing of 34.6 grammes of gold without a permit.

The police acted on a tip off and arrested the suspect.

The foreign national was apprehended while attempting to checkout at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

The smuggling of gold and other minerals has seen the country losing thousands of dollars every year in potential revenue.

Meanwhile, on 07/09/25, ZRP Beatrice arrested Ji Zhonghou (65), Tizora Arufayi (44), Christopher the Mudenge (46) and Lovemore Mafukeni (31) at Charlestone Farm, Beatrice in connection with a case of unlawful possession of 1,040 kilogrammes of Aluminium electric cables.