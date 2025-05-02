The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two foreign nationals at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport who were coming from Thailand to Zimbabwe for drug trafficking.

The foreigners were in possession of four monarch suitcases containing:-

1st monarch: 18.5 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga.

The second monarch : 17 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga, 3rd monarch: 18.4 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga

4th monarch: 16 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga.

The police say more details will be released in due course.

Zwnews