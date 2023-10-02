Image: The Herald

FlySafair has landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for its maiden flight from Johannesburg to Harare this morning.

It will be flying daily the Johannesburg-Harare route.

The airline confirmed the development in a statement:

“The first batch of new routes will be launched on October 2, 2023 and are between Johannesburg and Harare and Johannesburg and Livingstone.

“The Harare flights will operate daily with prices starting at R1 000 (US$53),” FlySafair said.

FlySafair is an international low-cost airline based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safair and an associate airline of ASL Aviation Holdings.

The airline was established in August 2013 and was granted approval by the South African Air Service Licensing Council to launch operations with ten daily services between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.

The airline had plans to begin operations in October 2013. However, on 8 October 2013, the High Court of South Africa granted an interim court order preventing the airline from starting operations, following an application by rival carriers, on the basis that it did not meet the legal requirement of 75% local ownership.

Substantial restructuring of ownership took place and FlySafair’s inaugural flight eventually took place on 16 October 2014.

Zwnews