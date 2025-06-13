President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will soon officially commission the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chimoio Camp Flats, at Chimoio Camp (Tomlinson Depot.)

The flats feature 96 housing units and these will be allocated to junior police officers, ranging from Constable to Inspector rank.

The government has always exhibited committment to improve working conditions for the country’s security forces.

However, over the years, civil servants particularly teachers and doctors have accused the government of favouring those in the security sector.

In some cases they have resorted to industrial action.

At the moment, university lecturers are up in arms with government demanding better pay and working conditions.