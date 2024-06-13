Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa bemoaned rampant corruption in the country.

Posting on his X handle Chamisa said the rottenness is stinks.

“IT’S ROTTENNESS EVERYWHERE..

The extent of rottenness and corruption stinks to the high heavens.

“As they say, a fish rots from the head. An aspiring political candidate is implicated in a transaction involving procurement of election materials by the Electoral ‘Omission,’ he posted.

His comments comes at the time, there is an audio going rounds purportedly by controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

The audio implicates President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Chivayo’s deals.

Chivayo however distanced himself from the audio.

Zwnews