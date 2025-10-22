There were historical scenes at Harare Sports Club this afternoon as Zimbabwe win by an innings and 73 runs against Afghanistan.

It was the first Test victory by an innings for Zimbabwe since 2001.

Muzarabani makes it two wickets in the 43rd over to hand Zimbabwe, the bragging rights of the one-off Test match.

Maiden 5 wicket hauls for Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava & a first Test Hundred for Ben Curran.

Afghanistan 🇦🇫 > 1st Innings 127 (33.1 overs)

🏏[Gurbaz 37; Malik 30]

🎳[Evans 5/22; Muzarabani 3/47]

Afghanistan 🇦🇫 > 2nd Innings – 159 (42.5 overs) lost by 73 runs

🏏[Zadran 42; Shah 32]

🎳[Ngarava 5/33; Muzarabani 3/48; 2/33]

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 > 1st Innings 359 (103 overs)

🏏[Curran 121; Raza 65; Welch 49]

🎳[Ziaur Rahman 7/97].

