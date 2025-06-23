Former Zimbabwean Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has officially assumed office today as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The handover ceremony is taking place at Olympic House in Lausanne.

Coventry takes over from Thomas Bach, who has led the organization since 2013.

She was elected earlier this year during the 10th IOC Session in Greece.

Coventry is the first woman, the first Zimbabwean, and the first African to hold that position.

She served in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe from September 2018 to March 2025 as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation until September 2023 and then as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

A former Olympic swimmer and world record holder, she is the most decorated Olympian from Africa.

Zwnews