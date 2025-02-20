The firing of top varakashis from the ruling party’s social media unit has exposed what has been described as a coup plot against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Fired Varakashi leader Jones Musara spilled the beans, saying there are elements within ZANU PF who are stirring up a coup against Mnangagwa.

“Finally the rebels inciting a coup against

@edmnangagwa are coming out,” he says.

Musara was reacting to a statement by another top Murakashi Kudzai Mutisi who commended Patrick Chinamasa for a bold move to fire what have been described as rogue Varakashis.

“Comrade Chinamasa has cracked the whip to restore order in the Varakashi4ED camp.

“And he did so with the approval of the President,” wrote Mutisi.

However, Musara responded:

“Stop lying there is no such approval from President ED Mnangagwa! These imaginary whips are from anti-ED elements who are seized with inciting a coup against President ED Mnangagwa!

“Makanyangira yawona,” he charged.

Apparently, varakashis are social media trolls employed by ZANU PF to attack its opponents.

These troll are housed under the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit headed by Chinamasa.

Zwnews