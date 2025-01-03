Outgoing police Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has officially handed over the reins to his deputy Stephen Mutamba as he goes into retirement.

Matanga was recently retired by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the age of 62.

However, some critics likens Matanga’s retirement as being fired, after it emerged that he was replaced by Mutamba who is even older than him (63).

Speaking during the hand over of office Matanga said, “As I leave the ZRP, let me inform everyone that I will be going into farming, which I benefited from through the government’s land reform program.”

Apparently, social media yesterday went buzzing claiming that Matanga defiantly showed up at the Police General Headquarters decked out in his usual police uniform while insisting there has been no official communication directed to him stating he should call time on his long service to the force.

This has necessitated an official police response stating the contrary.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Matanga has since left.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings attributed to COZWA and other sites alleging that Retired Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga reported to his office today in police uniform claiming that he was not served with a letter of dismissal,” Nyathi said.

He said, “the post is totally false and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves”.

“The new Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba has effectively taken the full command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in its entirety with no hurdles.

“Contrary to the allegations, there is no Support Unit, Romeo Troop on standby.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions individuals and groups trying to sow discord in the organization that decisive criminal action will be taken for the law to take its course,” Nyathi said.

Zwnews