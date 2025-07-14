Mount Selinda Orphanage, was completely destroyed by a fire, leaving the vulnerable children with absolutely nothing, Crime Watch Zimbabwe reports.

According to reports, the fire is believed to have started when a child lit a candle inside a wardrobe while trying to arrange clothes.

Unfortunately, the candle accidentally set the clothes on fire.

The flames quickly spread throughout the entire building, and within a short space of time, everything was reduced to ashes.

By the time the fire brigade arrived at the scene, it was too late, the building had already burnt down completely, and nothing could be saved.

This is a devastating loss for the children, who have now been left without shelter, clothes, bedding, school supplies, or food.

Their entire world has been turned upside down in just a few moments.

Let us stand together and offer our support during this difficult time. May God comfort and strengthen the children and caregivers who have been affected.

Any donations, whether in the form of food, clothes, blankets, or money, will go a long way in helping them rebuild their lives.

Truly, this is a moment of great sorrow, but also a call for compassion and action.