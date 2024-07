File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fire incident which occurred this afternoon at ZRP Southerton Police Station complex.

Houses of the Duty Uniform Branch (DUB) and CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) were burnt.

The fire emanated from an electricity pylon and spread through the yard. In the process 12 vehicles were burnt.

More details to be availed in due course.

Zwnews