Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the 2023 National Budget from the New Parliament Complex today.

This follows the official opening of the 5th Parliament by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the same venue yesterday.

Mnangagwa also presented the State of the Nation Address, in which he touched a number of issues including to do with the economy.

Meanwhile, he said foreign currency earnings amounted to US$7.7 billion for the 8 months up to 31st August, 2022.

This reflects a 32.4% increase from the US$5.8 billion recorded over the corresponding period in 2021.

Apparently, Ncube is expected to perform a balancing act as he presents the country’s projected income and expenditure for the coming year.

