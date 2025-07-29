Cabinet has directed Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion to superintend and coordinate detailed sector reviews on the levies, licences, fees and permits on business by Ministries, Departments and Agencies Government.

The review will address economy-wide regulatory challenges, including the multiplicity, duplication and fragmentation of regulatory charges.

The levies, licences, fees, permits across 12 sectors: Health; Agriculture; Retail; Tourism; Transport; Energy; Manufacturing; Broadcasting; Telecommunications; Liquor; Construction; Financial Services.

Meanwhile, speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister Mthuli Ncube spoke of the six months review of levies, licenses, fees, and permits aimed at easing the burden on businesses.

He said the review has started with the agricultural sector, seeks to simplify regulatory requirements, reduce bureaucratic barriers, lower compliance costs.

Zwnews