Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube is this afternoon expected to present the mid-term budget review to Parliament.

The review is expected to ride on the gains of a diminishing annual inflation rate according to recent statistics by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStat) which reported a fall from about 106% to 56% this month.

However, prices of basic commodities have remained marginally high, amid unsustainable exchange rates on the informal market.

Meanwhile, just like any other citizen, industry is expecting the review to address a number of issues affecting the economy.

“Our key request is that the mid-term budget should not unsettle the stability or the relative stability that we have experienced, but rather sustain it,” Sekai Kuvarika, chief executive officer of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, told a local publication.

Zwnews