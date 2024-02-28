Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube clears air on Sugar Tax

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has addressed concerns with regards to Tax Policies adopted by Government to guide Consumer Behaviour.
The government recently introduced a number of taxes like Sugar Tax which has been viewed by many as leaving a bitter taste instead of sweetness, and according to Ncube such policies came after consultations with expert stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Ncube says Sugar Tax does not apply to sugar in general, but sugar content in beverage drinks.
He says therefore consumers should be guided that the tax doesn’t affect ordinary consumption of the product.
Read his full statement below:
An outbreak of highly contagious livestock disease Foot and Mouth has been reported in Buhera… Read More
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested six people for the murder last year… Read More
The government has scrapped the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) with immediate effect. This has… Read More
A Bikita man Kudakwashe Ocram Magaya Mushayi (37) was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances near… Read More
The leader of the MDC-T opposition party, Douglas Mwonzora, finds himself entangled in legal proceedings… Read More
The trading world is a maze where danger and fortune coexist in equal portions. More… Read More