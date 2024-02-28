Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube clears air on Sugar Tax

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has addressed concerns with regards to Tax Policies adopted by Government to guide Consumer Behaviour.

The government recently introduced a number of taxes like Sugar Tax which has been viewed by many as leaving a bitter taste instead of sweetness, and according to Ncube such policies came after consultations with expert stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Ncube says Sugar Tax does not apply to sugar in general, but sugar content in beverage drinks.

He says therefore consumers should be guided that the tax doesn’t affect ordinary consumption of the product.

