ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga

Police in Marondera are investigating a case of suspected murder, which occurred in Cherutombo, on 06 August 2021, where a couple (20 & 41) secretly buried their daughter (one year) along Ruzawi River.

The duo fought whilst the child was strapped to the woman’s back 01 August 2021 and the child got sick afterwards.

The parents took her to a local clinic before going to a traditional healer and she died.

Meanwhile, the police has confirmed a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) which occurred at 121 km peg along Harare- Nyamapanda Road on 08 August 2021.

Three family members were killed in the accident and four others were injured after a silver Honda Fit vehicle they were travelling in burst its rear right tyre and overturned.

Meanwhile, the police said the deceased have been identified as Cathrine Karidza (87) Tinashe Mhembere (24) and Mababa Chiwara (51) all of Chawasarira Village, Mutoko.

Zwnews