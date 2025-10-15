The Prosecutor General, Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo, has opened up on the struggle she endures in fighting corruption in Zimbabwe saying her job involves risks and fighting the connected elites which is no stroll in the park.

Addressing the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) Integrity School Class of 2025 in Harare, Justice Matanda-Moyo said her experience across different high-stakes roles — from leading the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to now heading the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — has been nothing short of “a masterclass in pressure.”

“My experience has been a masterclass in pressure,” she said. “As the former Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission and now the Prosecutor General, the decisions you make carry the weight of the nation. You will be offered shortcuts, threats, and enormous temptation. You must learn to stand firm,” she added.

She admitted that the fight against corruption often comes with personal risk — and the constant lure of kickbacks and favours. But she stressed that only unwavering integrity keeps a leader from becoming compromised.

“When you are fighting corruption, you are fighting powerful, entrenched interests. Your integrity is the only firewall between you and compromise. If you can be bought, you are not a leader; you are a liability,” she declared.

Turning to the young leaders in the room, the PG delivered a direct challenge: “You are the ones who witness the crimes. You see the people who suddenly get rich. If you report, we can investigate them and initiate unexplained wealth proceedings. Do not take part in corruption, benefit from it behind our backs, and then play lip service to the fight.”

“Leave this summit with a resolve to be different. Be honest, entrepreneur. Be the transparent civil servant. Be the brave whistleblower. Let your integrity be the signature on everything you do. Protect your currency — it is the only one that truly never devalues.”

ZiFM Stereo