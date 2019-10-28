Fight breaks out at church after AFM pastor beds married woman

There was chaos at an AFM church is Domboshawa after a furious husband confronted a pastor who was having an adulterous affair with his wife.

Congregants were left shell shocked after Amos Mapisa exposed that Pastor Maizivei Padzinza had been having an illicit adulterous affair with his wife, Tracy Tsitsi Mutengezanwa, running for over 5 years.

Mapisa stumbled upon the illicit affair after the couple’s 4-year-old child unlocked the mothers’ phone when she was away.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mapisa said,

I found out that my wife has been cheating on me after I went through her phone. She was dating Pastor Padzinza and two other men. All that I am saying can be supported by these chats which are in this phone. I have come here to let the church know the kind of a pastor they have. This will help other men know what their wives are doing at church and maybe he is not only doing it with my wife but with other women in church too. Pastor Padzinza has been picking her up in town without my knowledge and they met several times. They were also exchanging love messages. I want an apology from the church and also from the Pastor.

I also found out that my wife was also in a relationship with Lucky and another man by the name of Shoes. There are also chats to show she went to lodges and other different places for lovemaking. From the chats in this phone, you can see for yourself that she has been going out on dates with these three men.

There was a public fight in the church after the some women who were protesting against the Pastor’s behaviour were attacked by other women who were loyal to Pastor Padzinza.

One of these ladies was heard shouting,

Pastor Padzinza hatidi navo uye murume semi anonyengawo saka ibvai pano.

Pastor Padzinza was unreachable for comments.

