The government says its efforts to fight bedbugs ‘tsikidzi’ is being undermined by some residents who are not cooperating.

Bedbugs have taken the capital city by storm starting from one of the oldest suburb Mbare.

The government has since come under fire from sections of the society, who allege that the state is failing to run national affairs.

However, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says the blame should be levelled against some residents who are not cooperating with health team sent to address the issue.

“Efforts to eradicate bedbugs (tsikidzi) have been hindered by a lack of cooperation from some residents.

“A minority group is actively obstructing bug exterminators from accessing their premises.

“But what could be driving this resistance,” said Mangwana.

Zwnews