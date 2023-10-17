Zimbabwe’s senior football team, The Warriors will host Nigeria in Kigali, Rwanda next month in 2026 Federation of International Football Association FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Zimbabwe are without an approved stadium, and play away to Rwanda in Kigali and will stay there to host Nigeria.
The Warriors will take part in the campaign following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.
Zimbabwe is in Group C, together with Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho.
They will travel to Rwanda on matchday 1, before hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday 2.
The group stage of the qualifiers will run until October 2025.
Here is the Warriors full fixture scheduled:
November 2023
Matchday 1 – Rwanda vs Zimbabwe
Matchday 2 – Zimbabwe vs Nigeria
June 2024
Matchday 3 – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho
Matchday 4 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe
March 2025
Matchday 5 – Zimbabwe vs Benin
Matchday 6 – Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
September 2025
Matchday 7 – Benin vs Zimbabwe
Matchday 8 – Zimbabwe vs Rwanda
October 2025
Matchday 9 – Zimbabwe vs South African
Matchday 10 – Lesotho vs Zimbabwe