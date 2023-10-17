Zimbabwe’s senior football team, The Warriors will host Nigeria in Kigali, Rwanda next month in 2026 Federation of International Football Association FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe are without an approved stadium, and play away to Rwanda in Kigali and will stay there to host Nigeria.

The Warriors will take part in the campaign following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Zimbabwe is in Group C, together with Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho.

They will travel to Rwanda on matchday 1, before hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on matchday 2.

The group stage of the qualifiers will run until October 2025.

Here is the Warriors full fixture scheduled:

November 2023

Matchday 1 – Rwanda vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 2 – Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

June 2024

Matchday 3 – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Matchday 4 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe

March 2025

Matchday 5 – Zimbabwe vs Benin

Matchday 6 – Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

September 2025

Matchday 7 – Benin vs Zimbabwe

Matchday 8 – Zimbabwe vs Rwanda

October 2025

Matchday 9 – Zimbabwe vs South African

Matchday 10 – Lesotho vs Zimbabwe