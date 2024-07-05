Fidelity Gold Refineries has recorded 55.6 percent in gold deliveries in the second quarter of 2024 by small miners.

This is a result to the surge in Artisanal & Small-Scale Miners (ASM) gold deliveries attributed to government measures and FGR strategies says Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF)

Key factors:

💠Regularization of hammer mills use.

💠Removal of 15% VAT on gold sales.

💠Fidelity Gold Refinery’s (FGR) marketing strategies.

Government’s relaxed stance on hammer mills boosted gold production.

Education and awareness campaigns led by the gold mobilization team.

💠Improved services by FGR: advertising, feedback channels, extended hours.

💠Overall gold deliveries: 7,739.4241 kgs in Q2 2024, a 28.033% increase from Q1.

💠Small-scale miners’ contribution: 4,515.1660 kgs in Q2, up 55.5988% from Q1.

💠Large-scale miners’ contribution: 3,224.2581 kgs in Q2, up 2.58314% from Q1.