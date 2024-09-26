A Zimbabwean member of parliament whose parliamentary submission on prostate cancer and sexuhas gone viral is making a valid point based on peer-reviewed research, notes veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Making a submission in parliament recently, the legislator could be heard essentially saying that men who have regular sex are also reducing their risk of prostate cancer.

Medical studies suggest a link between frequent ejaculation and a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

However, the exact number of times a man should ejaculate per month to maintain optimal prostate health has not been definitively established.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that men who reported ejaculating at least 21 times a month had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less frequently.

The study, which followed over 31,000 men for several years, suggested a correlation between frequent ejaculation and a lower risk of prostate cancer.

A study conducted by Australian researchers and published in the journal British Journal of Urology (BJU) in 2003 found that men who ejaculated more than five times per week in their 20s had a reduced risk of prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less frequently.

A 2008 study in the British Journal of Urology International examined over 30,000 men and found that those who reported higher ejaculation frequency showed a lower risk of prostate cancer.

A 2016 study published in the journal European Urology investigated the association between ejaculation frequency and the risk of prostate cancer.

The study found that men with a higher ejaculation frequency had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer, particularly in their 40s.

Men over 40 should have regular medical check-ups and discuss any concerns about their prostate health with healthcare providers such as nurses and doctors.

While this data is available for us to engage with, we cannot return to the old tradition she mentions in her presentation of passing on young women from the wife’s family to older men.

The JAMA study’s findings do not justify the revival of the outdated and exploitative traditional practice of passing young women from the wife’s family to older men.