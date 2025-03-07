A detective with Team Lozikeyi, the famous all-female Bulawayo police detective unit was shot dead last night in the line of duty.

The slain Bulawayo police detective has been named as Cassandra Hove.

She was shot in Pumula South suburb while pursuing an armed robbery suspect.

Bulawayo recently unleashed an all-female CID unit, code-named Lozikeyi, dedicated to tackling complex criminal cases across the city.

Officially launched on July 5, 2025 the crack team made significant strides in high-profile cases, including instances of serial rape and robbery.

The specialist Lozikeyi unit, named after the revered Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo who led the 1896 Ndebele uprising against British colonialism, comprises highly trained female officers.

Zwnews