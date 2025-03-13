Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chiredzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Chipo Mulauzi (45) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which a female juvenile (15) died on 09/03/25 whilst admitted at a local hospital in Chiredzi.

The suspect allegedly gave the victim an unknown concoction to terminate pregnancy after being sexually abused.

The victim became sick after taking the concoction and was admitted at the hospital.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Abortion in Zimbabwe is available under limited circumstances. Zimbabwe’s current abortion law, the Termination of Pregnancy Act, was enacted by Rhodesia’s white minority government in 1977.

The law permits abortion if the pregnancy endangers the life of the woman or threatens to permanently impair her physical health, if the child may be born with serious physical or mental defects, or if the fetus was conceived as a result of rape or incest.

Nevertheless, according to Wikipedia an estimated 70,000+ illegal abortions are performed in Zimbabwe each year.

Zwnews