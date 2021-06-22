ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the rise of cases of murder and culpable homicide.

ZRP says on 21 June 2021 in Cleveland, Mabvuku an unknown body (female) was discovered along a footpath, naked, with some flesh had been removed from the body through an unknown object.

Police has since urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life.

This follows yet another incident,, on 21 June 2021 in Gwanda where a suspect (58) stabbed his nephew (30) who was drunk and misbehaving with an okapi knife on the chest and abdomen.

On 20 June 2021 in Centenary, the police say a woman (45) died upon arrival at hospital after sustaining a swollen forehead, bloody eyes and teeth during an attack by an unknown person.

ZRP said a wooden log was found in the room she was occupying.

Meanwhile, the police is always on record warning criminals that it would be a matter of time before the long arm of the law catches up with them.

-Zwnews