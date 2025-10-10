The newly elected President of Malawi Peter Mutharika has assured citizens that his government will not spy on them or snoop on their phone conversations.

He says his has decided to free the nation by giving citizens the freedom to speak their mind.

“My government will not listen to your phone conversations. I have decided to liberate this country. This is now a free nation. We will not be spying on our citizens.”

He made these sentiments while swearing in his cabinet ministers.

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI DURING THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF MINISTERS, CHIEF SECRETARY AND DEPUTY CHIEF SECRETARY

I would like to start by congratulating each one of you on your respective appointments. Today, we gather not only to celebrate your appointments but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to our nation through these challenging times towards a brighter future.

The vision for my Administration is to bail out Malawi from its current economic crisis and rebuild it through disciplined governance, hard work, and a fundamental change in mindset.

I envision a Government that serves the people rather than personal interests, with zero tolerance for corruption that has plagued the public service.

I envision an Administration that will strive for faster economic growth to address the many challenges the country is facing while supporting citizens in business, farming, employment creation and education.

Ultimately, my vision is to transform Malawi into a country where all citizens can live happily and see their dreams and their children’s aspirations nourished, with development driven by a professional, accountable Cabinet and Civil Service that implements the DPP manifesto while fostering integrity throughout government.

As you recall in my inaugural speech, I indicated that we are in this crisis because of our own making and it is within our powers to resolve it through determination, commitment and resilience.

Your appointment is a true reflection of the trust and confidence I have in you in our quest to move this country to the next level. In this regard, I expect you to render your support to me and collaborate with your colleagues in providing political and technical leadership to the Government machinery.

I wish to reiterate that my Administration will take immediate and assertive actions to enhance service delivery.

I will not allow anyone to destroy this country under my watch. As we commit to restructuring and restoring integrity within the Government, I expect Members of Cabinet to work in an orderly and disciplined fashion each sticking to their portfolio and mandate.

My Administration will honour the electoral promises that are outlined in the DPP manifesto. You hold a significant role in ensuring that these obligations are met. Embrace your responsibilities with unwavering loyalty, integrity, and dedication.

Let us approach this important journey with the seriousness it deserves as we embark on this critical journey together. Malawians have suffered for the past five years and they have put us into office to create a Malawi where life is livable.

I wish you all the best.

Thank you very much for your kind attention.