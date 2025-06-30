FC Platinum Captain Brian Banda Dies in Car Crash The Zimbabwean football community is in mourning following the tragic death of FC Platinum captain, Brian Banda, who passed away at the age of 29 after a fatal car accident on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred along the Zvishavane-Filabusi Road.

Despite being rushed to hospital, Banda succumbed to his injuries.

The accident also claimed two other lives.

FC Platinum confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement, describing his death as a devastating loss to the club and the nation’s football family.