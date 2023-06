One of Zimbabwe’s biggest security companies Fawcett Security has issued a distress letter to its clients as the local currency continues to lose its purchasing power.

This comes at the time the Zimbabwean dollar continues to crash against the US Dollar.

Apparently, Fawcett Security, has sent a letter to its clients letting them know that they will have to top up their June fees due to the Zim Dollar losing strength against the US Dollar.

Zwnews