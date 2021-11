The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports an armed robbery case involving a cash-in-transit vehicle from Fawcett Security at 234km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road at 0530 hours on 25/11/21.

Police are therefore investigating the circumstances in which US$ 334 290 (cash) and 2 pistols were stolen.

Meanwhile, cases of cash in transit vehicles getting robbed are common in the country.

Details later…