The Kwekwe Magistrates Court has sentenced 56 year old man Stephen Ndlovu on assault charges after he beat up his daughter in law.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe on the said day, the victim had a misunderstanding with her husband.

The father in law then intervened resulting in him slapping his daughter in law in the face.

In other news, ZRP has announced the arrest of some of its members on criminal abuse of office charges.

The three threaned to impound a broken down bus, and claimed to be conducting a search.