Starting this Friday until Thursday 16 April 2020, low-cost airline Fastjet Zimbabwe will suspend all its flight operations in line with latest measures introduced by Zimbabwe and South Africa to control the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) which has rocked the two southern African countries in recent weeks.

While the number of coronavirus cases has so far surpassed 500 in South Africa, Zimbabwe has already recorded one death from its first four cases since March 20. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has introduced tight measures which include a ban on nightclubs and pubs, while his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa has put his country on a 21-day lockdown.

In the wake of the prevailing developments, Fastjet Zimbabwe announced on Tuesday that:

“As a result of the latest measures introduced in Zimbabwe and South Africa to control the spread of COVID-19, all fastjet flight operations shall be suspended from Friday 27 March until Thursday 16 April 2020, both days fully inclusive. Fastjet confirms that all flights remain operational for today (yesterday), for Wednesday 25 March and Thursday 26 March 2020.”

The airline, introduced a few years ago, has to date flown over 3.5 million passengers and currently runs 114 flights on a weekly basis.

State Media