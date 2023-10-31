Fastjet Zimbabwe has introduced additional flight frequencies between Bulawayo’s Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport, expanding the daily service to 12 weekly flights.

The move allows travellers more flexibility & options for business and leisure travel btwn the 2 cities.

The move aims to support tourism & commerce in Zimbabwe & South Africa, contributing to regional connectivity.

Fastjet is known for its value-added services and generous baggage allowances.