Zimbabwean food manufacturer Innscor has invested around US$274 million into expansion over the past 5 years, boosting capacity to push volumes.

Company Chief Executive Officer Julian Schonken describes production at the country’s biggest food manufacturer:

“If you take all the different products that we have, whether it’s an egg or a chicken or whatever it might be, make it into an equivalent metric tonne, 1.2 million metric tonnes (per year), it’s 100 000 metric tonnes per month of product that’s being sold by businesses.

“If you distil that a little bit further, it’s 3,300 metric tonnes per day, it’s 140 metric tonnes per hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“If you want to try and conceptualise that, it’s a 30-tonne rig leaving the premises of the group every 15 minutes, of every hour, of everyday.”

Innscor Africa Limited is a focused group of light manufacturing businesses which produce a number of Zimbabwe’s iconic brands in the consumer staple and durable product space.

The company manufactures consumer staple and durable goods for the mass market through a managed and strategically appropriate, integrated portfolio of businesses.