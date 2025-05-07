Darlington Mapfumo who was employed as a farm manager at a farm in Mvurwi, was recently arrested after he allegedly stole 100 cattle and 38 Boer goats from his employer.

According to police the suspect committed the offence between 2021 and April 2025.

The stolen stock is valued at US$56,840.

Meanwhile, after his arrest, the police managed to recover 20 out of the 100 stolen cattle.

A contravention of section 114 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (stock theft) attracts a minimum mandatory sentence of 9 years imprisonment unless there are special circumstances.