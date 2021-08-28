Zimbabwe Republic Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on 27 August 2021 at Clipsham View.

Five suspects pounced at the victims’ homestead and stole US$10 400 and ZWL$300 cash as well as cellphones.

Meanwhile, police in Esigodini are investigating a murder case in which the victim, Millias Ncube (70), died on 27/08/21 upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospital.

The suspect Chelesani Mpofu (42) assaulted the victim on 9 August 2021 after an argument over the suspect’s girlfriend.

Zwnews