Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly donated a bereavement contribution of US$1000 each to families of the Binga Stallion bus accident victims.

Reports say the the assistance was handed over through the controversial and CIO-run pro-Mnangagwa outfit- the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) Trust.

FAZ president Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka who is also Zanu PF’s Binga North parliamentary election candidate made the donation on behalf of Mnangagwa.

FAZ has been at the centre of pre-electoral controversy amid reports that it has unconstitutionally and unlawfully taken over the running of the elections using public funds, thereby subverting the constitution and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

