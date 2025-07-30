On the 26th of July 2025, Police in Shamva acted on a tip and arrested Tawanda Makamba (35) in connection with cases of impersonating a police officer and extortion.

The suspect, together with his two accomplices, who are yet to be arrested, allegedly went to Shamva, where they arrested a complainant on allegations of theft of a cellphone, claiming that they were detectives from CID Stores and Business.

The suspects demanded USD30 from the complainant which they were given and they released the complainant.

Zwnews