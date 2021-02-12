The Government has dismissed as fake a document that has been circulating on social media about the new 2021 school opening dates.

The Education Ministry’s public relations officer, Mr Patrick Zumbo said the official dates will be announced in due course.

“Kindly note that the school calendar that has been circulating on various media platforms is not from our Ministry. The actual dates will be announced in due course,” he said.

In January, the government deferred the opening of schools in 2021 due to surging Covid-19 cases and the threat of Tropical Depression Chalane.

According to the fake document, schools were supposedly opening on February 23 and closing on April 30 in the first term.

The second term had purportedly been set to run from May 4 to August 2, while the third term would have started on September 7 ending on December 17.