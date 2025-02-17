Renowned political commentator Brighton Mutebuka says the failure by the regime to arrest war veteran Blessed Geza (pictured) shows that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is slowly loosing power.

Geza is on fire calling on Mnangagwa to resign saying he has failed the nation dismally.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently announced its intentions to arrest Geza accusing him of a number of crimes.

And Mutebuka says the fundamentals on the ground suggest that ED is finished.

“He appears to be in that denial stage. Geza not getting arrested suggests a dramatic decline in ED’s power,” he says.

He adds that in totalitarian regimes such as Zimbabwe’s, the longer a political threat is at large, the bigger the risk of a perception of a catastrophic loss of power, real or imagined.

“In short, the longer Geza remains at large, the more likely many will believe that ED will be toppled.

“Each day that passes without his arrest = ED’s power dwindling/ evaporating by a similar margin. We saw that with Bob in ’17!,” he says.

Zwnews