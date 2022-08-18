ZANU PF has disowned a report that is reportedly being purported to have had been released by the party on guidelines for its Central Committee elections.

The party says nothing of that sort was ever discussed at some point.

Commenting on the report, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said:

“As at and when those regulations and guidelines have been discussed upon, the public will be advised accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the party is gearing for its elective Congress amid reports of factionalism.

It is being alleged that Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga is eyeing the top job in the party and country.

