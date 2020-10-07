When Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera visited Zimbabwe, he was scheduled to spent two days, but left just a day after jetting into the country, amid unceremonious reception, according to the said reports from Malawi.

It is believed that SADC would be tightening screws on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his regime, after incoming SADC Chairperson, Chakwera, cut short his state visit to Zimbabwe amid some unfavorable reports.

The reports are suggesting that Mnangagwa was not happy with the message Chakwera was carrying, that the region was growing worried with his increasingly despotic rule & gross abuse of human rights.

Meanwhile, as stated by National Patriotic Front spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire there were a number of things which didn’t go down well during Chakwera’s visit.

He says there were 3 unusual things coming out of Chakwera’s state visit to Zimbabwe.

“The first was his cutting short of the scheduled two-day state visit.

“The second was Chikwera’s diplomatically unprecedented move to invite Zimbabweans of Malawian descent, some who have never set foot in Malawi, to come back to Malawi where his government promised them dual citizenship,” he noted.

Mawarire added that this move was perceived as an indictment to his host and his governance.

“In short, Chakwera just told Zimbabweans of Malawian descent, that Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa was a hopeless case hence his move to provide his kinsmen an opportunity to leave Zimbabwe,” he points out.

He said the 3rd unusual thing was that First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa seemingly boycotted the state banquet held for Chakwera, and instead took a visit to Chiredzi at the time of Chakwera’s state visit.

“State visits are planned well in advance & the embarrassment of letting Chakwera’s wife accompany him for a state visit where her counterpart was not available to welcome her was a major diplomatic gaffe on ED and his blundering regime.

“The embarrassment reached a crescendo when the Malawi First Lady had to be presented a birthday cake by Oppah Muchinguri instead of Auxillia Mnangagwa who allegedly boycotted the banquet,” he further noted.

Mawarire said Chakwera’s visit exposed that everything is wrong with Zimbabwe.

