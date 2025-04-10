Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist who famed for exposing corruption journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has released the names of legislators who were allegedly given land to block a looming motion to impeach President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Chin’ono says his sources within the Ministry of Local Government leaked the names to him.

He writes:

My contacts in the Ministry of Local Government have revealed more names of opposition Members of Parliament on the land-for-votes list.

The urban land is being given to both ZANUPF and opposition CCC MPs in exchange for supporting Emmerson Mnangagwa against impeachment and helping him extend his term of office.

They new names on the opposition list are;

1. Thokozani Khupe

2. Ottilia Sibanda

3. Richard Tsvangirayi

4. Kucaca Phulu

5. Vincent Sihlabo

The previous list has

1. Bridget Nyandoro

2. Nonhlanhla Mlotswa

3. Sengezo Tshabangu

4. Charles Moyo

5. Julia Makuwire (Nonoza)

6. Caston Matewu

Note that Caston Matewu has turned down the offer, although he attended the meeting held yesterday at Mabelreign District Office, where the MPs or their representatives met.

The ministry has been instructed to give the MPs 1000 square metre pieces of land, most of them in green ways in Ward 16 of Harare, Westgate, Marlborough, Borrowdale Central, Greystone Park and Nyabira.

Greenways are strips of natural land, within urban or suburban areas, that are preserved for environmental and recreational purposes.

They include parks, walking paths, cycling trails, or undeveloped natural corridors like woodlands or wetlands.

They help manage stormwater, protect biodiversity, reduce urban heat, and provide communities with access to green space.

When governments seize or allocate greenways for development—especially for political favours—it must spark public outrage because it destroys communal, environmental, and recreational assets.

I will reveal more names as the details come through.