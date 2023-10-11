Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says ZANU PF has for long studied and understood how to govern Zimbabweans by ‘force’ using propaganda and cooked narratives.

Mzembi writes:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD) is a term most parents learn when their children enrol at school, and the teacher simply complains about a struggle to FOCUS by the child, that the child is all over the place and easily distracted.

Zanu PF which is fighting an existential battle following a damning

@SADC_News SEOM Report has been politically parenting our Nation for 60 years if liberation war years are added to our 43 years of Independence and has studied and understood our people very well, how to unite them for purpose (always invent a scapegoat), and how to divide a people (always invent a witch).

Some of the running scapegoat themes include the Sanctions mantra, Drought, Neocolonialism etc. Popularised witches include the Sellouts mantra, Regime Change Agents etc.

So forever a strategy of survival of this Government will always be divide and rule exercised wherever society convenes; churches, political parties, universities, burial societies etc.

There has never been a Vision to unite Zimbabweans under Zanu PF unless if it’s command unity, because united Zimbabweans are stronger than Zanu PF and its Government.

There is no appetite for genuine dialogue or unity.

As a response our people need to deal with political ADHD, we are struggling to FOCUS, and win one battle at a time, whenever presented with an opportunity to fight and win.

Even those seeking to help us are tired of our being all over the place, they are also tired of our lack of unity of purpose, but this latter one apart from being a cultural trait now, for we struggle badly with inherent jealousy and the success of other people, is also being engineered by this Party that has been lording over our lives for generations .

So as it stands we have forgotten about the SADC Observer Mission Final Report, we have not demanded the Final Report which in essence is a public document that has been embargoed and the only hint we get that its unfavourable to Zanu PF is how it has turned its child, the Government insane, in its treatment of @CCCZimbabwe and the public, and state sponsored naughtiness and recalls in our Parliament.

It’s insane to recall 23 legislators from a Parliament officially convened a few days ago, but there is a method in the madness and this scorched earth politics.

The end game is everyone is inadvertently part of the Zanu PF succession conundrum and its Third Term Project and how the incumbent wants to succeed himself.

Principally CCC itself has become part of this project by failing to read the mood and temperature and taking decisive steps to preserve itself and protect the People’s will and vote.

Some of the decisions required may result in loss of status of new office holders. This is not comfort zone time & period, lets all wake up and Focus for change.

Focus Focus Focus!