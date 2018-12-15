BREAKING News: Bomb found at ZBC offices..Pictures

A SUSPECTED explosive device has been found at the ZBC Bindura offices. What started as a suspected case of burglary has turned out to be more sinister after an undetonated explosive device and unused matches were discovered at the complex housing ZBC offices in the Bindura Central Business District.

The explosive device was logged in the wall at the back of the ZBC offices, while a neighbouring hair salon was ransacked and groceries stolen.

People who use the complex which also houses shops, a restaurant and a bar expressed shock and called on law enforcement agencies to step up measures which ensure their safety.

“We woke up to find the gates open and the doors smashed and we discovered that our groceries had been stolen, later on we saw this dynamite and now we are even afraid,” said one of the complex users.

Another complex user said; “The police should do something to protect us”.

Police attended the crime scene with Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati highlighting investigations are in progress.

