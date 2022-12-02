Most QA teams and test managers will already have incorporated some level of automation into their release cycles by 2022. But as AI and machine learning develop, so do the possibilities for automation. The best businesses for automated testing are businesses that use Salesforce automation testing because of their need for scalability and multi-platform test coverage, but automation can be difficult to implement.

We’ll look at the advantages of salesforce test automation and how it can speed up your testing procedures and decrease the amount of time it takes to find bugs in your software.

What is Salesforce Test Automation?

A technique called Salesforce automation testing automates the software testing process. The manual work required to test and keep track of a system is reduced. Salesforce test automation tools enable automatic execution of the tested software at all stages, including installation, configuration, execution, verification, and validation.

Salesforce Test Automation Advantages

Salesforce test automation offers a plethora of advantages. Here are a few advantages Salesforce can offer your company:

1. Fewer Bugs Are Found In The Application

Salesforce test automation helps to cut down on application bugs. This implies that users can use your app without being concerned about crashes or other problems brought on by bugs.

2. Accelerated Release Cycles

Salesforce test automation expedites the testing of your application, allowing for faster feature releases and earlier user feedback gathering. Businesses can confidently plan their launches because they will be able to release high-quality software easily, quickly, and efficiently. Shortened from weeks to days, the software development life cycle now has a set release date.

3. Active Observation

Salesforce test automation enables you to keep track of changes to your code, allowing you to identify issues early on before they grow more serious. You will receive an activated snapshot comprising log entries for everything that has occurred up to that moment at each test phase, just in case something goes wrong. Hence it can save time and promptly spot mistakes.

4. Lessened Costs

Salesforce test automation assists you in removing the requirement to find and hire more QA testers, allowing you to use resources more effectively.

5. Enhanced Return Rate

Salesforce test automation enables your developers to concentrate on building new features rather than problem fixes, allowing you to improve ROI by making your application faster and more efficient.

6. Better Coverage

By increasing the number of test cases that a developer can run in a day, test automation ensures that more features will be examined, and fewer flaws will evade detection.

7. Educated Stakeholders

More than just running tests, automation testing also provides stakeholders with useful data. Additionally, it offers information on how the test is currently progressing so they can be aware of any potential problems. Stakeholders tend to make the best decisions for their businesses through these insights.

8. Less Vulnerable to Errors

In addition to streamlining manual testing, salesforce automation tools can help you eliminate redundant tasks and give your users a more rapid and effective experience. Additionally, it facilitates testing and frees up your developers to work on other website features.

Conclusion:

Hence, Salesforce test automation turns out to be beneficial for the company. The Salesforce testing automation tool from Opkey plugs into your system and immediately learns about your particular setups and previous tests.

With the best test coverage on all Salesforce updates, Opkey’s automation technology ensures 3-day certification. Additionally, it permits Salesforce administrators to execute regression tests after each application modification.